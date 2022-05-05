Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Maryland 529

Posted at 1:55 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 13:55:51-04

According to the Federal Reserve, at the end of 2020 Americans owed more than $1.7 trillion in student loans.

Saving for college in a 529 now may help reduce your reliance on taking out loans to pay for education in the future.

There are two types of Maryland 529 - The Maryland Prepaid College Trust is a contract plan in which you can secure tomorrow’s tuition at today’s contract prices, and The Maryland College Investment Plan is similar to a 401(k) with a variety of investment options.

Applications are open now for the Save4College State Contribution Program, designed to help lower and middle income families get a jump start on their college savings.

Learn more about all of the Maryland 529 plans here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019