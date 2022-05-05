According to the Federal Reserve, at the end of 2020 Americans owed more than $1.7 trillion in student loans.

Saving for college in a 529 now may help reduce your reliance on taking out loans to pay for education in the future.

There are two types of Maryland 529 - The Maryland Prepaid College Trust is a contract plan in which you can secure tomorrow’s tuition at today’s contract prices, and The Maryland College Investment Plan is similar to a 401(k) with a variety of investment options.

Applications are open now for the Save4College State Contribution Program, designed to help lower and middle income families get a jump start on their college savings.

Learn more about all of the Maryland 529 plans here.