MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill is the place to be this October!

The fourth annual MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory returns to Elkton, Maryland, October 17-20, 2024, pairing together the elite in horse equestrian competition with a yearly Fall family-festival experience like none other.

Eventing was on full display at the Paris Olympics this summer, and Fair Hill is excited to welcome some of the world’s best to Cecil County, Maryland to compete in the 5 star event



Eventing, or equestrian triathlon, puts horse and rider through three phases:



Dressage tests the horse’s ability to perform complex movements, demonstrating balance and style.



The cross-country test features forty-five challenging obstacles and almost four miles of varied terrain to test bravery, timing, and trust.



Show jumping, the final phase, requires precision and power in order to jump clear!

The CCI 5 star is the highest level of competition and one of only 7 competitions in the world. The weekend also features a 3 star competition, the Young Event Horse Championships for 4 and 5-year old horses, corgi race, and food, drink and craft vendors.

Learn more and buy tickets here.