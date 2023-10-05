The third annual MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory returns to Elkton, Maryland, October 19-22, 2023, pairing together the elite in horse equestrian competition with a yearly Fall family-festival experience like none other.
Eventing, or equestrian triathlon, puts horse and rider through three phases:
- Dressage tests the horse’s ability to perform complex movements, demonstrating balance and style.
- The cross-country test features forty-five challenging obstacles and almost four miles of varied terrain to test bravery, timing, and trust.
- Show jumping, the final phase, requires precision and power in order to jump clear!
The CCI 5 star is the highest level of competition. This year, it is an Olympic qualifying event. The weekend also features a 3 star competition, young horses competition, corgi race, and food, drink and craft vendors.
Learn more and buy tickets here.