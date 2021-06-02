Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue - What Makes A Marriage Last

What makes a marriage last? Actress Marlo Thomas and TV host Phil Donahue have been married for 41 years. They recently compiled the best advice from their own life together along with some celebrity friends into a new book.

So what's the secret? There's no one way for a marriage to succeed, but some of their best tidbits are below.

James Carville and Michael J. Fox don't go looking for trouble or picking at scabs in their marriage - the past is the past, and sometimes it might be best for both parties to back down from a fight and just "kick the can down the road".

Jimmy Carter says to let both people have room to grow - let your spouse enjoy their hobbies and do what they love and give them room to be who they are.

Viola Davis has often heard marriage is 50/50, but she says hers is more like 100/100 - both partners need to give their full selves for a marriage to work.

