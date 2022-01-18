Marian Salzman - 2022 Trends

As we continue to deal with the pandemic, staying ahead of tech, environmental, and world trends is crucial. We're talking with top trendspotter Marian Salzman about what she sees happening in 2022.

While automation helps free up more thinking jobs, it can also take away some in the process. Automation is here to stay.

Cities are on the verge of reinvention. With more people than ever working remotely, some families are choosing to leave cities for greener spaces, cleaner air, and more space.

Tech is king - we've all learned to do everything from work and school to shopping and banking online. Tech advancements will only ramp up in 2022.

