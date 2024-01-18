Margo Burr - Winter Must Haves 2024

Winter means enjoying the coziness of your couch just as much as a quiet, snowy day outdoors. Lifestyle expert Margo Burr joins us with some of her favorite winter products!

We all love our coffee and hot chocolate on a cold winter day. Keep your coffeemaker running smoothly with Active coffee machine descaler, foaming hand soap refills, laundry tabs, and more.

Winter doesn't mean putting your cute shoes away. Invisasox are comfortable no show socks that won't slip.

Enjoy peace of mind during winter hikes with your pup with Tractive GPS. It's 100% waterproof and lasts up to 10 days on a single charge.

Learn more from Margo here.