Margo Burr - Winter Essentials 2024

You won't leave home without your coat, hat, and gloves, but Margo Burr has some other winter essentials for your list!

Take care of your lips with Estina J. From lip conditioner to organic lip scrub and Royal Flush matte lipstick, your lips will feel plump and hydrated.

Enjoy peace of mind during winter hikes with your pup with Tractive GPS. It's 100% waterproof and lasts up to 10 days on a single charge.

Winter doesn't mean putting your cute shoes away. Invisasox are comfortable no show socks that won't slip.

Keep clean and carry on! Active has you covered with coffee machine descaler, foaming hand soap refills, laundry tabs, and more.

Learn more from Margo here.