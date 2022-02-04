Watch
Margo Burr - Winter Essentials

Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 13:48:31-05

Cold winter weather is here, and it's time to cozy up and practice a little self-care with these winter wellness and beauty picks from lifestyle expert Margo Burr.

Keep your feet warm, dry, and comfortable with Koolaburra by Uggs.

Violeta Giovanna Headbands are comfortable and interchangeable!

Winter can mean dry, cracked lips. B'ENUS Cosmetics has products to soothe and condition.

Lunalis Cosmetics Extreme Face Oil gives your dry skin the moisture it's craving.

Ssoda Footscrubs can get your feet ready for spring.

