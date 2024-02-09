Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Margo Burr - Valentine's Favorites

Posted at 2:42 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 14:45:33-05

Who doesn't love love? Show your favorite people how you feel this Valentine's Day with some great gift ideas from lifestyle expert Margo Burr!

Get ready for a night out with no mess or stress with Tweexy nail polish Hinge or Holder Ring!

Servd Couples card game offers fun, unique ways to reconnect with your partner.

Wine is a great gift - make it even better with an adorable tea towel from the husband and wife team at Bunnies and Bows.

We love our dogs too! Tractive Pet Tracker is 100% waterproof and lasts up to 10 days on a single charge.

Clean up for more adventures with Active detergent and laundry sheets!

