Margo Burr - Summer Starter Kit

Posted at 2:30 PM, May 25, 2022
Summer is right around the corner, and we've got lifestyle expert Margo Burr here with her top picks to make you look and feel your best for the season!

Koolaburra Carenza sandals come in five great colors pair perfectly with your summer wardrobe.

No more hot sweaty feet! Invisasox are comfortable no-show socks with a no-slip design!

Servd Cards are fun for family, friends, significant others, and more. This lifestyle game is so fun whenever you're out and about this summer.

Beltane Whipped Soap and Body Butter revives dull skin and smells amazing!

It's not your average Scrunchie - it's a Smunchy! This handy hair holder has a secret zippered pocket for essentials like cash and keys.

Abbey Glass Clothing has great, timeless designs that are great for summer!

