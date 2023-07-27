Margo Burr - Summer Favorites

Sometimes it's okay to play favorites, and lifestyle expert Margo Burr is here with her top picks for summer!

Take some time for you with the Buddha Boardand Buddha Board mini. Just add water and let your imagination take it from there! These boards give you all the relaxation and zen of painting without the time or mess.

Summer shoes can mean blisters or sweaty feet, but not with Invisasox. These no show socks are comfortable and never slip off your heel. Made with breathable cotton/spandex blend, they're comfortable and perfect for summer.

Learn more and follow Margo here.