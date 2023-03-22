Margo Burr - Spring Essentials

Spring is here, and lifestyle contributor Margo Burr joins us with her top picks for the season!

Pamper yourself with Peace Self Preserving Moisturizer from Lush Cosmetics. This non-greasy formula feels great and leaves a light, fresh scent!

Matriarch Coffee helps honor and give back to women. Light, medium, and dark roasts are available in bags or pods for subscription or a one time purchase.

Spring shoes can mean blisters or sweaty feet, but not with Invisasox. These no show socks are comfortable and never slip off your heel.

Take some time for you with the Buddha Boardand Buddha Board mini. Just add water and let your imagination take it from there!

