Margo Burr - Sensational Summer

Lifestyle expert Margo Burr is back with even more sensational summer items to make this summer the best one yet!

Take some time for you with the Buddha Boardand Buddha Board mini. Just add water and let your imagination take it from there!

Don't let summer sweat keep you from your favorite shoes. No-show Invisasox are breathable, comfortable and won't slip off your heel.

FlutterFlyers help spread cheer with a fun, colorful surprise! They're great for gifts, parties, and gender reveals.

Keep your skin looking amazing all year with the Mango Mango Charcoal Bar and Cashmere Body Oil from Bubbles Galore!

