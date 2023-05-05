Margo Burr - Mother's Day Gifts

Don't stress about a gift for mom - lifestyle expert Margo Burr is here with her top picks!

Pamper mom with Olay Body. The line of bath and shower gels and body lotions are packed with Vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid to make skin look and feel amazing.

The Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb stimulates hair follicles to help prevent thinning and promote growth, right in your own home!

Does mom have a creative side? Try the Buddha Boardand Buddha Board mini. Just add water and let your imagination take it from there!

Matriarch Coffee helps honor and give back to women. Light, medium, and dark roasts are available in bags or pods for subscription or a one time purchase.

Spring shoes can mean blisters or sweaty feet, but not with Invisasox. These no show socks are comfortable and never slip off your heel.

Give mom the best sleep of her life with FluffCo pillows. These hotel quality pillows are available in both down feather and down alternative options.

