Margo Burr - Last Minute Holiday Gifts 2023

If you still have some names to cross off your holiday list, don't panic. Lifestyle expert Margo Burr is here with her top last minute gift ideas.

Your hot tub and coffee maker work hard all winter to keep you warm - give them some love back with Active's line of cleaning products. Their Coffee Machine Descaler and Hot Tub Filter Cleaner help reduce build up to keep your products running smoothly.

Take time to unwind and relax during the hustle and bustle with Buddha Board original or mini. They make great gifts too!

Invisasox make it easy and comfortable to go from work to shopping to the holiday party.

Don't forget your furry friends! Tractive pet trackers use GPS to track your pet's activity. It's 100% waterproof and lasts up to 10 days on a single charge.

Get more great ideas from Margo here.