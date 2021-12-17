Margo Burr - Last Minute Gifts

If you've still got some gifts to check off your list, lifestyle expert Margo Burr has some great suggestions!

Add a little jazz to your holiday or New Years outfit with glitter gel for hair, face and body!

Workout while walking with resistance pants from Agogie.

Pamper yourself or a friend with at 24K Glow Eye Mask!

The Play My Song puzzle is a great way to kick back and relax.

We're loving the Scrunchie that acts as a drink cover too!

You're always ready to go with this non-tarnish jewelry travel case.

Democracy Clothing celebrates all body types and shapes!

