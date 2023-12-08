Watch Now
Margo Burr Holiday Favorites

Posted at 1:09 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 13:09:51-05

With so many gift options to choose from this holiday season, how do you narrow down the best presents to buy for family and friends? Lifestyle expert Margo Burr is here to share some of her favorites.

Take time to unwind and relax during the hustle and bustle with Buddha Board original or mini. They make great gifts too!

Keep clean and carry on! Active has you covered with activewear detergent, foaming hand soap refills, laundry tabs, and more.

Invisasox make it easy and comfortable to go from work to shopping to the holiday party.

