Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Margo Burr - Father's Day Gift Ideas

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 13:36:25-04

Dads can be hard to shop for. Lifestyle expert Margo Burr is here with some gift ideas he'll love!

Matriarch Coffee helps is roasted in Baltimore, with a portion of sales going directly back to growers in Rwanda. Light, medium, and dark roasts are available in bags or pods for subscription or a one time purchase. Try the Honey Natural Process for summer!

Let dad unwind with the Buddha Boardand Buddha Board mini. Just add water and let your imagination take it from there!

Dax Pomade will have dad looking and feeling great. Try the best selling bergamot or superlight for a lighter hold.

No dad fashion disasters here - Invisasox are no-show socks that help combat odor, sweat, and blisters and never slip off your heel.

Get more ideas from Margo here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices