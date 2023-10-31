Margo Burr - Fall Favorites 2023

We all love Fall, and one of the best parts of the changing seasons is shaking up our closets, entertainment, and beauty cabinets! Lifestyle expert Margo Burr joins us with her top picks.

Olay Body Wash and Nourishing Body Lotion are formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and visibly smooth the skin.

Get 48 hour odor protection from a name you can trust with Secret's new Aluminum Free Real Coconut deodorant.

Fall is a perfect time to slow down and practice mindfulness. The Buddha Board and Buddha Board Mini go anywhere and work with just water!

If you love hikes with your pet, consider the Tractive pet tracker. The waterproof tracker attaches to your pet's collar and lasts up to ten days on a single charge.

Clean it all with Active! From foaming hand soap to dishwasher and laundry tabs, cleaning help extends the life of your appliance.

G.L.A.M body scrubs gently exfoliate, leaving soft, smooth skin and a pleasant scent.

Invisasoxare perfect for low cut booties. They stop problems like blisters and odor and won't slip off your heel!

