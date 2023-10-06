Watch Now
Margaret R. Stephens - Strumming Poetic Melodies

Posted at 1:45 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Strumming Poetic Melodies brings a unique chord to the world of poetry, allowing everyone an opportunity to find a voice to express themselves or see the world just a little bit differently, with poetry that can easily be set to music.

The book presents a poetic approach to life’s journey and the author Margaret Stephen's faith. The book explores themes of love, marriage, family attributes, birthdays, historical places & events, and people “who dare to beat the odds.”

Strumming Poetic Melodies will inspire, motivate, and warm the hearts of everyone. Find it on Amazon with a five star rating!

Learn more and buy the book here.

