Summer is winding down, but there’s still time to hit pause and make one more memory before backpacks and homework return. With just a few weeks left, families can still plan a quick escape that feels easy and affordable, even at the last minute.





Make memories in Myrtle Beach this August

Make the most of family fun month in Myrtle Beach



Myrtle Beach is the perfect place to connect and unwind before the chaos of a new school year starts. From relaxing days on the sand and indulging in fresh seafood to live shows and outdoor fun for all ages, everyone can savor some carefree time together before summer ends.

Book now and take advantage of exclusive savings — enjoy up to 40% off, earn free nights, and unlock special perks and upgrades at select hotels and resorts. Getting these is easy, almost half of the US is within a days drive of Myrtle Beach!

In addition to 60 miles of beautiful coastline, Myrtle Beach is also the mini gold capital of the world. Enjoy a round, see a pirate dinner show, or catch a Pelicans baseball game!

Plan your trip here.