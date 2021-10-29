Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Make Healthy Easy - Entertaining Tips

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:50 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 14:52:19-04

Don't stress over the menu for your holiday gatherings! Registered Dietitian Jenna Braddock joins us with some great ideas for easy, healthy entertaining.

Add a little sweetness to your celebration with Nature Nate's Honey. This award winning honey can add amazing flavor to a carrot salad or simple baked Brie.

Wonderful Pistachios pack a protein punch and make a great garnish on a cheese board or chocolate cookie!

Grapes from California are in season now! Replace the tomato in a caprese salad skewer with a grape for a tasty twist, or try these delicious pork chops with grape sauce.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019