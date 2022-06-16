Maine Lobster Season

After a great 2021 season, lobster fishermen and foodies alike are looking forward to a bountiful 2022. The Maine Lobster industry is gearing up for its peak season from June to November as consumers indulge in one of the most beloved seafoods at home and in restaurants around the country.

The Maine Lobster industry is one of the oldest operating fisheries and has long been on the forefront of sustainability – harvesting lobsters by hand, one trap at a time from small day boats.

The industry is critical to the culture of Maine and is committed to protecting not only the lobster species, but the larger marine environment by working alongside scientists to understand the impacts of climate change, diversifying their harvest to include things like ocean-purifying kelp, and evolving their gear to ensure the protection of marine life.

