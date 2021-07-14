Madison Reed - New Color Bar

Madison Reed, the innovative brand challenging the hair color industry, is excited to bring its unique, color-only concept to the Baltimore area with the opening of its new Madison Reed Hair Color Bar in Towson! Madison Reed offers salon-quality professionally mixed hair color right to your door, with easy to follow instructions to achieve results within an hour. They saw a 12 time increase in business during the pandemic, and that growth prompted a series of Color Bars nationwide.

Madison Reed Color Bars make it easy, quick, and affordable to get that same great quality color, and you can even buy your exact dye for at-home touchups!

The Madison Reed Hair Color Bar offers customers the opportunity to work with a professional consultant to talk them through their hair goals and help create the perfect color kit per each customer’s needs. The brand is thrilled to join the neighborhood and invites fans and fans-to-be to come (safely) enjoy the Madison Reed experience in person.

Learn more and make your appointment here.