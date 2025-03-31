made+ shoes use upcycled materials and less waste to help you show your Maryland pride

Just in time for Opening Day, made+ (made plus), a sustainable footwear brand based in Annapolis, is unveiling its latest custom shoe collection inspired by the Baltimore birds!

Known for blending performance, style, and sustainability, made+ crafts high-quality footwear using recycled materials—including plastic water bottles—while offering a unique made-to-order experience. The line offers everything from pickleball and racquet sports to nautical-inspired boat and casual shoes.

The Maryland Collection includes limited-edition shoes that blend team colors and the iconic state flag with signature sustainable craftsmanship, offering a unique way for fans to step up their game-day style. Shoes are available for sizes 5M / women’s 6.5W through size 13M / 14.5W.

Every shoe is made to order, meaning if customers want to change up the colors or design, they can personalize their pair with millions of possible color combinations!

Learn more and get started here, or catch made+ at the Baltimore Renaissance Hotel on 3/31 from 12-3pm – you can try on shoes to confirm your size and pre-order or customize a pair.