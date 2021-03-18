Lynch Physical Therapy - TMJ Pain

Pain in the jaw and facial regions, often referred to as TMJ pain, can be is a debilitating condition. The disorder includes clicking/popping of the jaw, difficulty opening the mouth or chewing, facial pain, ear ringing/fullness and headaches.

The therapists at Lynch Physical Therapy are uniquely specialized in the treatment of these conditions and understand the intricacy of the temporomandibular joint and the cervical spine. The team works together with other specialists like dentists and ENTs to alleviate pain.

Lynch Physical Therapy provides relaxation to the neck and facial muscles, addresses jaw movement and evaluates the dynamics of the cervical spine. On average, there is an 85% success rate with patients who report pain relief and improved jaw movement after specialized treatment at Lynch Physical Therapy.

TMJ therapy is covered by most medical insurance, and Lynch Physical Therapy accepts most major providers.

