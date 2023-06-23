Lyn Fit - June 23, 2023

People were buzzing after Martha Stewart posed for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at 81 years old. Lisa Lyn trained Stewart for more than 16 years and says if Martha can do it, anyone can.

A proper body cleanse can help jump start weight loss, regulate sugars and hormones, and fire up your metabolism. Done correctly, cleansing is healthy and sustainable, but straight juice cleanses can strip your body of important nutrients, making you feel depleted, hungry, and frustrated.

Nourishing your body to prepare for the cleanse can help you stick to your weight loss plan and make your goals a reality - the right way!

Any change is a good change, and now is always the right time to start. You can save 20% on LynFit Natural Metabolic Boosting Whey Protein Powder as well as other select supplements with code LYNFIT20.

Learn more here.