Video conferencing during the pandemic made us hyper-aware of our skin. Coupled with a focus on self-care during lockdowns, the at-home beauty treatment market is booming, but how can you cut through all the clutter for something that will work?

Lustre Clear Skin uses LED technology to fight breakouts and dull skin. When searching for a LED mask, make sure the lights are going deep enough to make a difference.

Learn more here, and use LUSTRE15 for 15% off!