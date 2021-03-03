Lupus and Kidney Disease

Lupus nephritis (LN), is a serious complications of lupus and occurs when systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) causes a person's immune system to attack their kidneys.

LN is a debilitating kidney disease that disproportionally affects the Black community, partially due to Black individuals being at a much higher risk of developing severe manifestations following SLE diagnosis.

Thankfully, treatments are available, with more effective and faster therapies in development. It's important for patients to build a strong support system of family, friends, and the lupus community. Patients should also advocate and be proactive in their care, and feel as much a part of their care team and their doctors and specialists.

