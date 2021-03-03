Menu

Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Lupus and Kidney Disease

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:39:58-05

Lupus nephritis (LN), is a serious complications of lupus and occurs when systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) causes a person's immune system to attack their kidneys.

LN is a debilitating kidney disease that disproportionally affects the Black community, partially due to Black individuals being at a much higher risk of developing severe manifestations following SLE diagnosis.

Thankfully, treatments are available, with more effective and faster therapies in development. It's important for patients to build a strong support system of family, friends, and the lupus community. Patients should also advocate and be proactive in their care, and feel as much a part of their care team and their doctors and specialists.

Learn more here and here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020