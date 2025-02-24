Loyola Blakefield's cyber science curriculum is a local program with a global footprint

As the world's leading youth cyber education program, Cyber Science at Loyola Blakefield provides students with industry-caliber skills required by today's fast-growing employers, and offers them the most advanced opportunities to apply those skills in the classroom.

The program further enables students to test drive their future careers by participating in many student-led projects, national competitions, and local internship opportunities. Cyber science fosters the talents and ambitions of its students, preparing them to excel in the professional field.

For students interested in learning more about the program and cyber science in general, Loyola is hosting the Loyola Blakefield Cyber Challenge (LBC2) on Saturday, March 29. This event is beginner friendly and free to students in 8-12 grades.

Learn more about Loyola Blakefield here.

Register for LBC2 here.