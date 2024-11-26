Loyola Blakefield Turkey Bowl preview

Loyola Blakefield is a Jesuit founded Catholic preparatory school known for academic excellence. The school boasts robust extracurricular activities as well, including arts, athletics, service clubs, and peer leadership. Recently, it was honored for the third straight year as the “Best Private School” by The Baltimore Sun.

As a school built for boys grades 6-12, and with a Jesuit foundation for guidance, Loyola is designed to provide an experience where students can build community, brotherhood, and life-long memories all while growing as Men for Others.

This Thanksgiving, watch the Loyola Dons take on the Calvert Hall Cardinals in the 104th Turkey Bowl! The Turkey Bowl is one of the longest-standing rivalries in the country, and a wonderful tradition for players, alumni, staff, and families.

