Loyola Blakefield - Turkey Bowl 2023

Loyola Blakefield is a Jesuit founded Catholic preparatory school known for academic excellence. The school boasts robust extracurricular activities as well, including arts and athletics.

As a school built for boys grades 6-12, and with a Jesuit foundation for guidance, Loyola is designed to provide an experience where students can build community, brotherhood, and life-long memories all while growing as Men for Others.

This Thanksgiving, the Loyola Dons take on the Calvert Hall Cardinals in the 101st Turkey Bowl. The Turkey Bowl is one of the longest-standing rivalries in the country, and a wonderful tradition for players, alumni, staff, and families.

Watch the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl at 10:00am on Thursday, November 23 on WMAR.