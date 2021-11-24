Loyola Blakefield - Turkey Bowl 2021

Loyola Blakefield is a Jesuit founded Catholic preparatory school known for academic excellence. The school boasts robust extracurricular activities as well, including arts and athletics.

Improvement have been made campus-wide, including the new St. Ignatius Hall, lots of revamped high school spaces, and a new athletic complex.

This Thanksgiving, the Loyola Dons take on the Calvert Hall Cardinals in the 101st Turkey Bowl. The Turkey Bowl is one of the longest-standing rivalries in the country, and a wonderful tradition for players, alumni, staff, and families.

Watch the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl at 10:00am on Thursday, November 25 on WMAR.