Loyola Blakefield is a Jesuit founded Catholic preparatory school known for academic excellence. The school boasts robust extracurricular activities as well, including arts, athletics, service clubs, and peer leadership.

As a school built for boys grades 6-12, and with a Jesuit foundation for guidance, Loyola is designed to provide an experience where students can build community, brotherhood, and life-long memories all while growing as Men for Others.





Cheer on the Loyola Blakefield Dons during Turkey Bowl 105

Loyola Blakefield looks towards a 'three-peat' Turkey Bowl

This Thanksgiving, watch the Loyola Dons take on the Calvert Hall Cardinals in the 105th Turkey Bowl! The Turkey Bowl is one of the longest-standing rivalries in the country, and a wonderful tradition for players, alumni, staff, and families. You can cheer on the Dons as they try for their third straight win!

Loyola offers many opportunities for young men to tour and shadow the school. Applications are open through December 15.

Tune into WMAR on Wednesday night at 7:30 for the Brooks Financial Group Kickoff Special, and join us for the Turkey Bowl Game Day Special presented by the Catholic Review at 9am Thanksgiving day, followed by the Brooks Financial Turkey Bowl at 10:00!

