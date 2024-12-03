Loved ones can age in place safely with help from Absolute Companion Care

When you need in-home care for a loved one, it can be hard to know where to start. Since 2006, Absolute Companion Care has been providing care to Baltimore County and the surrounding community. Aging in place gives seniors the opportunity to stay in a familiar comfortable place, especially with caregiving services as an option.

Absolute Companion Care staff can help with daily tasks like dressing and bathing, along with offering medication reminders, transportation, cooking, and companionship. If a client does need to move to a care facility, Absolute companion Care can help the family find placement and continue services at their new home. Each client is paired with a caregiver who best matches his or her personality and needs, and clients receive the same caregivers regularly to ensure continuity, familiarity and trust.

Caregivers are background checked, bonded and ensured. They are also vetted and hired as W-2 employees, not third party contractors.

