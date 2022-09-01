Louisiana River Parishes

Hurricane Ida, the second most powerful hurricane to ever hit Louisiana, slammed into Southeast Louisiana in 2021.

Despite the billions of dollars in destruction, most major tourist attractions, restaurants, and shops are once again reopened for business in the area and even new tourist attractions are popping up along the Mississippi River just west of New Orleans.

In beautiful Louisiana, experience authentic adventures in the natural outdoors including breathtaking swamp tours, thrilling nature trails, historic plantations, riverfront bonfires, and much more. You can even zip line over swampland for a unique view of local flora and fauna.

