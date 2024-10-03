Looking for guilt free comfort food? Check out honeygrow

honeygrow is known for delicious and nutrient-packed stir-fry and salads - it’s guilt-free comfort food!

With all menu items fully customizable for dietary restriction or preference, the possibilities are truly endless. In addition to a flavor packed regular menu, there are seasonal favorites to enjoy. Honeygrow’s latest creation is the Sriracha Tahini Stir-Fry. It’s creamy like a carbonara but delivers a fun spicy kick! This versatile sauce originated as a dressing, so you can spice up any stir-fry or salad on their CYO menu.

Not in the mood for noodles? Check out their popular Loaded Greek Salad with crunchy chickpeas or the new Cold Sesame Noodle Salad loaded with fresh veggies.

And don’t forget to finish off your meal with a honeybar! The new chocolate mousse honeybar adds an extra layer of decadence to your sweet treat, all while keeping it wholesome and nutritious.

honeygrow has 50 locations, with 12 right here in Maryland.

Find a location near you and learn more here.