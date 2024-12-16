Look and feel your best with the Prime Facial Plastic Surgery Holiday Deal of the Day

Prime Facial Plastic Surgery focuses only on procedures from the neck up, providing a level of expertise and precision that sets the practice apart. The team is dedicated to helping patients achieve natural results that help everyone look and feel their best at any age.

The specialized "neck up" approach ensures patients receive the best care and outcomes, whether they’re seeking surgical enhancements or non-surgical treatments. Prime Facial Plastic Surgery offers a wide variety of surgical and medspa services, and there is a spa-like hair transplant center on site as well.

The clinic also offers a comprehensive approach, where treatments work together for better results. In fact, founder and medical director Dr. Jigar Sitapara says some people are using Botox all wrong. Botox alone freezes expression lines but leaves your skin unchanged and still in need of renewal. Using Botox and microneedling together helps stimulate collagen, smooth static wrinkles, and refresh your skin’s texture from within.

Now, new patients can take advantage of this comprehensive approach. Book your Botox appointment now and you'll receive a free microneedling treatment!

