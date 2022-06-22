Living donor liver transplant - COTA

June is a month full of family and fun, especially on the third Sunday when families gather to celebrate dads. Father’s Day has become a special holiday for the Cole family of Upper Marlboro, but this year it has even greater significance as the family of three celebrated Father’s Day together, thanks to a life-saving liver transplant from Daddy Brandon to Baby Cairo just 18 months ago.

During their journey, a transplant social worker at Georgetown Medstar suggested Brandon and Sable reach out to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) to see how the organization might be able to help.

COTA uniquely understands that parents who care for a child or young adult before, during and after a life-saving transplant have enough to deal with, so COTA’s model shifts the responsibility for fundraising to a team of trained volunteers.

Cairo’s parents, Brandon and Sable Cole, are happy to share their feelings about COTA.

“COTA has been such a blessing for our family throughout Cairo’s liver transplant journey to date; we are so very grateful for all they have done and continue to do. This journey has been filled with emotions, fear and uncertainty. Thanks to COTA, we have not stressed about how the medical bills would get paid now and throughout Cairo’s lifetime. COTA allows us to focus solely on Cairo’s health. We have been able to be there for our little boy emotionally without feeling the weight of the financial burden associated with a life-saving transplant.”

