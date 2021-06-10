Listerine - Dental Tips with Dr. Catrise Austin

Your smile is one of the first things people notice, and it's important to get into a care routine to keep your smile bright and beautiful.

Germs in the mouth can cause cavities, gingivitis, plaque, and other dental disorders. Brushing alone only kills about 25% of bacteria, but adding floss and a mouthwash like Listerine can help kill 99.9% of the bacteria in your mouth. Swishing also helps your mouth feel clean and keeps your breath fresh.

Regular dental exams are also important to your oral health. You and your dentist are a team, so make sure to bring up any questions you have or tell your dentist if you notice tender or swollen gums, as that could be an early sign of gingivitis.

