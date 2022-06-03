Watch
Limor Suss - Summer 2022 Must Haves

Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 12:58:48-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her Summer Must Haves list!

Santa Margherita Wines are the perfect pairings to your summer soirees.

The new Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48-hours of sweat and odor protection and is available at retailers nationwide

Lanolips Fruity Jellybalms are the perfect addition to your summer beauty bag, now available in two sheerly-tinted, fruity shades - Strawberry and Watermelon - infused with natural fruit extracts and ultra-pure grade lanolin..

Nails.INC Neon Minis are slim and easy to transport, perfect for upcoming summer travel plans. Available exclusively at Target and Target.com for $4.99.

