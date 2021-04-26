Limor Suss - Spring Beauty Must Haves 2021

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares top beauty picks for a spring refresh and Earth Month!

If your skin changes with the seasons, you’ll love two products from No7 Skincare! The No7 Laboratories Acne Treatment 2% Salicylic Acid is a medicated, overnight spot treatment that reduces the appearance of acne and helps to prevent new breakouts. It’s clinically proven to reveal healthier and clearer looking skin.

The No7 Laboratories Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid is an effective yet gentle 5-minute wash-off treatment that peels away dead skin cells, impurities and pollutants while visibly reducing the signs of aging for skin that looks more even, radiant, and youthful.

Garnier’s Whole Blends Sulfate-Free Remedy is a clean beauty line blended with sustainably sourced ingredients and blended without sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, dyes and gluten and is packaged in 100% PCR materials, not including the pump.

