Limor Suss shares must have gift ideas for the holidays

The countdown to Christmas is on - and you shouldn't make your list without checking with our gifting expert, lifestyle contributor Limor Suss!

The light-up Supercharge Speedwayplayset lets you bring the adrenaline of the official Monster Jam World Finals 8 Track home. Race in a continuous loop for never-ending excitement.

Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets Kitmakes the perfect gift for the beauty lovers on your holiday gift list.

Giftcards.com is the one-stop shop for all your gifting needs.

Glow up the season, curate a welcoming space for holiday celebrations and bring loved ones together with Glade’s Limited-Edition Holiday collection [glade.com], the perfect gift for the fragrance lover in your life.

Learn more here, or keep up with Limor on social media @limorsuss