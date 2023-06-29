Watch Now
Limor Suss - Outdoor Summer Essentials

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 14:05:05-04

Summer is officially here, and that means we're all enjoying the sun and fun of being outdoors. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss is here with her top picks for the season.

Float through summer, wherever it takes you! SwimWays’ line of foldable, portable Spring Floats keep you comfortably cool for hours of relaxation and fun.

Hydro Flask's All Around™ Travel Tumbler offers superior insulation, a durable, ergonomic handle, press-in straw lid, a cup holder-compatible design, on-trend and chip-resistant colors, and a dishwasher-safe design.

The Eucerin Sensitive Tinted Mineral Face Lotionis a lightweight sunscreen with a sheer finish that blends seamlessly into all skin tones. Perfect for those long summer days!

The Aquaphor Itch Relief Ointmentis uniquely formulated with maximum strength 1% hydrocortisone (anti-itch ointment) plus soothing Aquaphor ingredients. It immediately soothes and relieves itch and irritation from skin irritation, insect bites, psoriasis, skin rashes and poison ivy, and is clinically proven to deliver up to 12 hours of itch relief.

