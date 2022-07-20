Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Limor Suss - National Hot Dog Day

Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 13:18:29-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss celebrates National Hot Dog Day with a special hot dog bar.

Today, Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, is celebrating National Hot Dog Day by offering a cleaner and greener solution to Summer hot dog cravings: the DO GOOD DOG™ hot dog - the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised with practices that regenerate the land.

Try Applegate's DO GOOD DOG hot dogs through a one-day-only coupon available here and redeemable at Whole Foods Market & Walmart locations nationwide through January 30, 2023.

See more from Limor here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019