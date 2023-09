Lifestyle contributorLimor Suss shares National Breakfast Month Essentials.

Squeeze more protein into your breakfast with Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini.

SPAM Maple Flavoredcombines sweet, natural maple flavoring with the salty goodness of SPAM Classic, giving fans a delicious addition to their breakfast table. Add it to your waffles, breakfast burrito or the classic SPAM and eggs combo for a delicious twist on breakfast, perfect for fall.

Learn more here.