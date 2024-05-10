Limor Suss - Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Lifestyle contributorLimor Suss joins us to share her favorite Mother’s Day products and gift ideas!

From new moms to grandmothers, celebrate her with framed personalizable Photo Giftsthat can be customized with personal photos, text, and colors, from design marketplace Minted.

Give the gift of delicious, Italian wine from Santa Margherita this Mother’s Day. If you want something bubbly to celebrate, the Sparkling Rosé or Prosecco Superiore are both excellent choices. If you are looking for something lively and vibrant then the Rosé is perfect. And of course, you can never go wrong with Santa Margherita’s signature and most popular wine, the Pinot Grigio.

Learn more here.