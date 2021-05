Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares gifts for Mother’s Day that will make mom feel special!

Celebrate the Super Mom in your life with Baked by Melissa bite-size cupcakes wrapped in a limited edition Super Mom gift box.

Find everything you need for an extra special Mother’s Day at JCPenney and jcp.com.

Treat mom to a delicious Mother's Day meal with Dorot Gardens Flash Frozen Herbs & Spices.

Click here for more information.