Limor Suss - Holiday Treats

Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 13:45:41-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares stocking stuffers and last minute treat ideas.

HI-CHEW, the fruity, chewy candy brand, is the perfect candy to gift this holiday season! You can purchase online at Target.com.

Santitas has launched its delicious Cilantro Lime flavored tortilla chips, available now at retailers nationwide.

Still looking for a last minute gift? 14 Hands 'Hot to Trot' Red Blend Cans , Chateau Ste. Michelle's Bubbly White Wine Aluminum Bottles, and INTRINSIC's Red Blend are all available online or at your local grocer or wine shop.

Learn more here.

