Limor Suss - Holiday Preview

Posted at 2023-11-02T14:11:46-0400
Lifestyle contributorLimor Suss helps us start getting ready for the holidays!

Starting November 2 - 4, shop RetailMeNot’s fifth annual Cash Back Day, now extended to a full three days of savings — featuring hundreds of exclusive deals and cash back offers (for up to 30% cash back) from top brands like Neiman Marcus, Nike, Ray-Ban, Madewell, Elf Cosmetics, Ninja Kitchen and more to help you kick off the holiday season. Visit retailmenot.com/cashbackto see all the deals starting Nov. 2!

 Own the ultimate space for epic battles with the customizable Bakugan Battle Arena.

 Give The Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen A Try As You Revamp Your Body Care Routine! The Body Wash Is $7.99, The Body Lotion Is $9.99 And Both Products Are Available At Major Retailers Nationwide.

 Shop for the new Rodan + Fields Moisture+ Haircare Regimenat Rodanandfields.com.

Get more great tips and product recommendations here.

